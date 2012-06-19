Here's The Spec Sheet For Microsoft's Surface Tablet

Microsoft released the specs for its new Windows 8 tablet, Surface.



Surface will come in two flavours. The Windows RT model will only run the “Metro” version of Windows 8. The “Pro” model will run the full-featured version of Windows 8 and give you all the benefits of a desktop computer.

Microsoft did not announce a price or release date. Expect the RT model to cost about the same as the iPad. The Pro model will probably be pretty expensive.

We have the spec sheet below.

We have the spec sheet below.

Photo: Microsoft





