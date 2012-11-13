Microsoft: When Steve Ballmer Said Surface Sales Were 'Modest,' Here's What He Really Meant ...

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer set the tech world on fire this morning when he said sales of the Surface tablet were “modest.”The Surface tablet is Microsoft’s bold attempt to go toe-toe with the iPad. Microsoft is making the PC software and the hardware for pretty much the first time in its history.



Ballmer admitting that Surface sales were “modest” was something of a surprise, because, well, it doesn’t sound all that good.

Microsoft is now trying to clarify what Ballmer was trying to say. Here’s a statement it gave PocketNow:

“When asked about Surface, Steve’s use of the term ‘modest’ was in relation to the company’s approach in ramping up supply and distribution of Surface with Windows RT, which has only been available via our online store and certain Microsoft retail stores in the U.S. While our approach has been modest, Steve notes the reception to the device has been fantastic’ which is why he also stated that ‘soon, it will be available in more countries and in more stores.'”

Got that? Yes, Surface sales are modest, but that’s because Microsoft only has a “modest” distribution plan for the Surface. It’s only selling the Surface online and in Microsoft’s limited number of retail stores.

If your looking for actual details on Surface sales, we suggest making a friend inside Microsoft. The impression we’ve gotten from talking to PR is that Microsoft won’t be releasing real numbers anytime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.