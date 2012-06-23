Here Are Highlights From The First Review Of Microsoft's Surface Prototype Tablet

Following Microsoft’s big Surface tablet announcement this week, Tech Radar’s Mary Branscombe got an exclusive, extensive look at the tablet.Most importantly, Branscombe got to use the snap-on keyboard cover. Microsoft didn’t let people use it at the unveiling, leading some to believe it either doesn’t work or is a major dud.

Here are some tidbits from her review of the prototype:

  • With the built-in kickstand and snap-on keyboard cover, you can easily balance the Surface on your lap like a traditional laptop.
  • Surface feels like a high-quality product. It’s extremely durable.
  • The keyboard is pretty accurate, but the touchpad for the mouse is a bit too small. (Luckily, you can do everything on the touchscreen.)
  • Overall it’s “far more creative and polished” than many of the Android tablets out there.

