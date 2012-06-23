Here Are Highlights From The First Review Of Microsoft's Surface Prototype Tablet

Photo: Microsoft
Following Microsoft’s big Surface tablet announcement this week, Tech Radar’s Mary Branscombe got an exclusive, extensive look at the tablet.Most importantly, Branscombe got to use the snap-on keyboard cover. Microsoft didn’t let people use it at the unveiling, leading some to believe it either doesn’t work or is a major dud.
Here are some tidbits from her review of the prototype:
- With the built-in kickstand and snap-on keyboard cover, you can easily balance the Surface on your lap like a traditional laptop.
- Surface feels like a high-quality product. It’s extremely durable.
- The keyboard is pretty accurate, but the touchpad for the mouse is a bit too small. (Luckily, you can do everything on the touchscreen.)
- Overall it’s “far more creative and polished” than many of the Android tablets out there.
