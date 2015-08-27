Microsoft is working on two new Surface tablets, report claims

Microsoft The Microsoft Surface tablet

Microsoft could be developing two new versions of its Surface tablet, according to a report from Taiwan. One tablet is expected to be the same size as Microsoft’s current Surface Pro 3, while the other is said to be a bit larger.

The company is reportedly ordering screens in both 12-inch and 13 to 14-inch sizes, according to Taiwanese news source Digitimes. The report also said both tablets will come with “high end” hardware, although there were no other details as to what that might entail.

Microsoft’s previous Surface Pro tablets have 12-inch screens while its smaller Surface tablets come with 10-inch displays.

This would be the first time Microsoft expands beyond those sizes to release a Surface with an even larger 13 or 14-inch display, however. The report comes as Apple is rumoured to be releasing a larger iPad with a screen that’s said to measure nearly 13 inches in size.

Rumours that Microsoft is developing a new Surface Pro tablet have been circulating for quite some time. Previous reports have suggested the company will announce a new tablet in October, and it’s expected to run on either Intel’s new Skylake chipset or its Core M Broadwell processor.

It’s also important to remember that Digitimes has a sketchy track record when it comes to reporting on upcoming tech products. The publication gets most of its information from supply chain orders, which doesn’t always reflect the final product. It’s possible that Microsoft is just testing larger screens with no actual intention of launching a bigger Surface.

NOW WATCH: How to build an air conditioner in under 15 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.