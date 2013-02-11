Microsoft's Surface Pro Tablet Sold Out, But Many Are Complaining There Weren't That Many To Begin With

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Within a day of launch, Microsoft’s new Surface Pro tablet has sold out at most retail locations.The 128 GB model of the Surface Pro is no longer listed as in stock on Microsoft’s online store, and we’ve seen several tweets and comments on sites like Business Insider and Supersite For Windows that say retail locations like Best Buy and Staples are sold out. The cheaper, 64 GB Surface Pro is still listed as in stock on Microsoft’s site.



But the question remains how many units were available to begin with. There are several threads on Reddit where users complain retail locations like Best Buy and Staples only had a few Surface Pros in stock or none at all. Same goes for comments on the official Surface blog. It appears many retail locations only had a handful of devices to sell on launch day and quickly sold out.

Here’s what one disappointed customer had to say (cleaned up for grammar, spelling, clarity, etc.) on the Surface blog. We’ve seen several similar complaints on various sites.

Tried every outlet that Microsoft released the Surface Pro. Cannot get my hands on the 128 GB version. My local Staples and Best Buy stores ( 2 of each ) had 2 64 GB versions for sale each and ran out by 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 9 and had no 128 GB versions at all. What is wrong with you guys at Microsoft?

The head of Microsoft’s Surface team, Panos Panay, responded to the complaints in a tweet, “We’re excited for the response to Pro. Some are having trouble getting it. Sorry you’re having to wait. We’re working hard to get u Pro ASAP.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.