What Do You Think Of Microsoft's New Surface Pro Commercial?

Microsoft debuted its first commercial for the new Surface Pro tablet during the Grammys last night.



Like the first Surface commercial, it’s just a bunch of dancing around and very little explanation of what the product can do. And aside from the office setting, it’s tough to tell how the Surface Pro is any different from the original Surface RT tablet.

(The Surface Pro is actually a full fledged computer in a tablet form factor, meaning it can run older Windows apps).

It seems like Microsoft is going for brand recognition instead of product education with this round of advertising.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

