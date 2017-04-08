We just learned some of the first rumoured details about Microsoft's upcoming Surface Pro 5

Microsoft is expected to host a hardware launch event this spring, according to ZDNet, which means we could see new models of its Surface Book and Surface Pro lineup fairly soon.

On Friday, new rumoured details about the Microsoft Surface Pro 5, the alleged successor of the positively reviewed Surface Pro 4, emerged in a tweet from Paul Thurrott of Thurrot.com, citing a source who has apparently seen the device.

Supposedly, the Surface Pro 5 will keep Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect power connector, which uses a magnet to snap into the Surface’s power port.

It’s a point of contention for some Surface Pro fans, many of whom express a preference towards the new USB-C standard over the Surface Connect power connector. Still, the Surface Pro 5 could potentially retain its proprietary charger and feature a USB-C port at the same time. Admittedly, it would be odd if it didn’t come with a USB-C port.

USB-C ports and accessories are becoming more and more popular due to their versatility. They can be used for charging, as well as connecting several devices, like external hard drives, and even connect to monitors. A USB-C port would make perfect sense for a tablet/laptop hybrid like the Surface Pro 5, as it could allow users to dock the hybrid to a power, monitor, keyboard, and mouse setup — and almost any other computer accessory — with a single connection using a USB-C dock.

Satechi A USB-C dock could let you connect all these accessories, including power, with a single USB-C port on a device.

The Surface Pro 5 is also said to use Intel’s latest seventh-generation of processors, which are named “Kaby Lake.” Intel’s Kaby Lake processors offer only a minor performance improvement over the 6th-generation Skylake processors in the Surface Pro 4.

Overall, it looks like the Surface Pro 5 will be a minor upgrade over the Surface Pro 4, which could be a good thing. The Surface Pro 4 was well reviewed and well received for its performance, improved Type cover, and sharp, uncommonly tall display with a 3:2 aspect ratio (most computer screens have a wider 16:9 aspect ratio).

As with all rumours, these new details shouldn’t be taken as fact. We’ll only know the real details when Microsoft announces its new Surface products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.