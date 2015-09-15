Microsoft is going to announce the new Surface tablet on October 6

Microsoft sent invitations to the press Monday for a Windows 10 event on October 6 in New York.

The event is likely going to be when Microsoft announces the next version of its Surface tablet, the so-called Surface Pro 4. The Surface Pro hasn’t been updated since spring of 2014. Now that Windows 10 is here, it’s a good time for Microsoft to release some new hardware.

According to Mary Jo Foley of CNet, Microsoft will announce a new Surface tablet, two new smartphones running Windows 10, and an updated version of the Microsoft Band fitness tracker.

Tech Insider will have live coverage from the event on October 6.

Here’s a look at the invitation Microsoft sent:

