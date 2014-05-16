Microsoft May Announce Another Surface Pro Tablet Next Week

Microsoft may unveil a new version of its Surface Pro tablet next week, if an accidental slip on the company’s website turns out to be true.

In a reference to Windows 8.1 in a support article, which was first spotted by The Verge, the company said the update “adds support to the Surface Pro 3 camera.”

The article has been updated since to remove any mention of the tablet, which it said in a comment to The Verge was a typo.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Microsoft has an updated tablet is in the works. An industry source told CNET that there’s definitely a new Surface device based on Intel’s hardware in development.

The tablet is likely to run on Intel’s Haswell processor, the chip maker’s newest power-optimised processor for PCs. This hints that it will be a Surface Pro rather than a new Surface RT tablet, which uses a different processor made by Nvidia that’s optimised for mobile devices.

Microsoft is also holding an event on May 20 in New York City, presumably to unveil a new mini version Surface tablet. The invitation asks media to “join us for a small gathering.”

The company has been long-rumoured to release a smaller version of its flagship tablet, and it seems like Microsoft has been focusing its efforts on smaller-sized Windows-based tablets in recent months. For example, at last year’s Computex conference in Taiwan, Microsoft announced that seven and eight inch tablets would ship with Office 2013 for free.

Microsoft has had a hard time selling its tablets since the first Surface originally launched in 2012. Now, two years later, the company only reported $500 million in Surface revenue as of last quarter.

It’s possible that Microsoft will announce both a Surface Pro 3 and Surface Mini next week, but we’ll have to wait until May 20 to find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.