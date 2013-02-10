The 128 GB Surface Pro Is Already Sold Out Online

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Microsoft’s Surface Pro is only a few hours old, but the top-of-the-line 128 GB model has already sold out online.Microsoft’s online store lists the 128 GB as “out of stock,” but the cheaper 64 GB is still available.



You can also buy the Surface Pro at Best Buy, Staples, or Microsoft Store retail locations. It starts at $899, but you’ll want to spend another $120 on one of the special keyboard covers to get the full experience.

The Surface Pro is a bit different than the original Surface that launched last year. This model is a full fledged computer in a tablet form factor, meaning you can run older Windows apps in a classic desktop environment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.