Here's How Microsoft's Surface Tablet Compares In Price To The Most Popular Tablets

Microsoft accidentally leaked pricing for its Surface tablet this morning. It’ll start at $499, but you’ll need to pay an extra $100 to get the entry-level tablet along with the special snap-on keyboard accessory.The Surface goes on sale October 26, making the tablet space is going to be extremely crowded over the holidays. Not counting the keyboard, the Surface is priced competitively with other popular tablets.



Here’s a quick breakdown of how the Surface pricing compares to the competition:

Microsoft Surface

$499 for 32 GB model without keyboard cover

$599 for 32 GB model with keyboard cover

$699 for 64 GB model with keyboard cover

iPad

$399 for 16 GB iPad 2 with Wi-Fi

$529 for 16 GB iPad 2 with Wi-Fi and cellular data

$499 for 16 GB model, Wi-Fi

$599 for 32 GB model, Wi-Fi

$699 for 64 GB model, Wi-Fi

$629 for 16 GB model, Wi-Fi and cellular data

$729 for 32 GB model, Wi-Fi and cellular data

$829 for 64 GB model, Wi-Fi and cellular data

Google Nexus 7

$199 for 8 GB model with Wi-Fi

$249 for 16 GB model with Wi-Fi

Amazon Kindle Fire HD

$199 for 7-inch 16 GB model with Wi-Fi

$249 for 7-inch 32 GB model with Wi-Fi

$299 for 8.9-inch 16 GB model with Wi-Fi

$369 for 8.9-inch 32 GB model with Wi-Fi

$499 for 8.9-inch 32 GB model with Wi-Fi and cellular data

$599 for 8.9-inch 64 GB model with Wi-Fi and cellular data

