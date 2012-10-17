You Can Pre-Order Microsoft's Surface Tablet Right Now And Get It By Launch Day

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft is now accepting pre-orders for its new Surface tablet. It starts at $499 and if you order today you can get it by launch day, October 26.The Surface comes in three configurations right now: 32 GB without keyboard cover ($499), 32 GB with keyboard cover ($599), and 64 GB with keyboard cover ($699).



You can also buy the keyboard cover separately for $120 for the “touch” version or $130 for the “type” version.

Click here to pre-order >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.