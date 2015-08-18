A leaked screenshot shows the specs of a rumoured Microsoft Surface phone

WMPowerUser Leaked screenshot showing the specs of Microsoft’s rumoured Surface Phone

After losing over $US3 billion (£1.9 billion) on its acquisition of Nokia, it would seem logical that Microsoft was getting out of the smartphone game altogether — but not so.

Leaked screenshots obtained by WMPowerUser reportedly show the specs of a new Surface phone code-named “Juggernaut Alpha” that, according to the source, will be branded as Surface Mobile and will launch at the end of 2015 or early on into 2016.

The new handset will feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×2560. (For reference, the iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080×1920.)

Powering the Surface phone’s screen is an Intel Atom x3 (SoFIA) CPU and 4GB of RAM, more than enough to make the phone work seriously fast. Storage options would start at 64GB and go up to 128GB leaving out the lower end 32GB or even 16GB options that some manufactures choose to sell.

Interestingly, the Surface phone could also include support for Microsoft’s Surface Pen technology which has been popularised by the Surface tablets and isn’t available on any smartphone currently. The Galaxy Note series of smartphones from Samsung have long included the S-Pen for drawing, taking notes and so on and it would seem that Microsoft is aiming at capturing some of the productivity market by including stylus support.

Microsoft Microsoft could bring its stylus to the Surface phone.

Software-wise, the Surface phone would run Windows 10 Mobile, the latest iteration of Microsoft’s mobile operating system efforts that works alongside Windows 10 and could, developers willing, enable apps to run across both platforms without any extra code.

Wireless charging and USB Type-C could also be included alongside a 21 MP PureView Zeiss 6-lens main camera and a 8MP Zeiss Wide-Angle front camera.

We reached out to Microsoft for comment on this story and will update this article if we hear back.

