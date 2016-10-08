IT'S OFFICIAL: Microsoft is holding a big event on October 26th -- but don't expect a new Surface tablet

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Microsoft Corporate VP of Devices Panos Panay

Microsoft just issued invitations to a big event to be held on October 26 in New York City, promising updates on the future of Windows 10.

Historically, Microsoft has used these October events to introduce new hardware products — last year saw the unveiling of the Surface Pro 4 tablet, the Surface Book laptop, and the Lumia 950 and 950 XL Windows smartphones.

Reports have popped up over the last several months that this year’s event will introduce a new Microsoft Surface PC, kind of like Apple’s famed iMac. Expect that PC to be spotlighted, alongside some general updates to Microsoft’s Windows 10 strategy, and possibly a few Windows devices from outside manufacturers like Dell or Lenovo.

But we’re hearing that this year’s event will be a little more modest overall: Minor updates to the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book are on the table, but we’ll have to wait for next spring for a proper Surface Pro 5 or Surface Book 2 launch. Similarly, the long-rumoured “Surface Phone” and the next-generation “Project Scorpio” Xbox console probably won’t be making appearances.

Business Insider will be on the ground at Microsoft’s event, so stay tuned for updates on what’s coming next for Surface.

