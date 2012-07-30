Now We Know The Launch Date For Microsoft's iPad Killer

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft’s hopeful iPad killer, the Surface, will launch on October 26, reports CNET.The report comes from one of Microsoft’s SEC filings. Microsoft has yet to publicly announce an official date.



October 26 is the same day that Windows 8 launches, and the Surface will come pre-loaded with it.

These will be the slightly pared-down Windows RT tablets. The more heavy-duty hardware, called “Surface Pro,” launches roughly 90 days later, according to the report.

How much will it cost? Microsoft said in a statement that “suggested retail pricing will be announced closer to availability and is expected to be competitive with a comparable ARM tablet or Intel Ultrabook-class PC.”

