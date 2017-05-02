Microsoft's new Surface Laptops might have just leaked ahead of their big reveal

WalkingCat/Twitter Alleged leaked photos of an upcoming Surface laptop from Microsoft.

Microsoft has a big event in New York on Tuesday — and a key announcement might have leaked ahead of time.

There are photos circulating online of what is purportedly a Surface Laptop that the American tech giant intends to unveil.

A pseudonymous Twitter user going by the name WalkingCat shared pictures of the alleged device in four colours — Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, and Graphite Gold, and shared more info on its specs. (We heard about it via The Verge’s Tom Warren.)

The images show the device coming in a slanted design — 14.47mm thick at the back, tapering to 9.9mm at the front, WalkingCat says. It will apparently have a 13.5-inch screen with 3.4 million pixels, while the keyboard will be made of Alcantara — a synthetic suede-y material previously used for Microsoft’s Surface Pro keyboard covers.

The device appears to have three ports on one side, including a USB and a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot on the other.

In terms of software, it’s slated to run Windows 10 S. There’s no word on price right now.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has also posted photos of the purported Surface Laptop on Twitter — bolstering the chances of the leak being legit.

Business Insider has reached out to a Microsoft spokesperson, though we’re unlikely to get any official comment ahead of the bit launch. Either way, we’ll know for sure within hours, so stay tuned.

Get the latest Microsoft stock price here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop running Windows 10 S pic.twitter.com/h42uQfZfT8

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 2, 2017

NOW WATCH: People on Twitter are roasting United Airlines after a passenger was forcibly dragged off a plane



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.