Microsoft just unveiled the Surface Laptop, a $US999 laptop designed to compete with the MacBook Air and Google Chromebooks. The laptop has a 13.5-inch screen and the keyboard is covered in Alcantara fabric, the same material used on Surface Pro covers.

