US

WATCH: The Microsoft Surface Keynote In 60 Seconds

William Wei

It took Microsoft nearly an entire hour to announce and lay out the specs of Surface — the company’s first attempt at a tablet.

Watch our 60-second mashup of the Microsoft Surface keynote for everything that really matters from yesterday’s presentation:

Produced By: William Wei

And Don’t Miss:

Apple’s Huge WWDC Keynote In 60 Seconds

Your Company Will Start Paying You For Updating Your Facebook And Twitter Profiles At Work

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.