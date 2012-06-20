WATCH: The Microsoft Surface Keynote In 60 Seconds

It took Microsoft nearly an entire hour to announce and lay out the specs of Surface — the company’s first attempt at a tablet.
Watch our 60-second mashup of the Microsoft Surface keynote for everything that really matters from yesterday’s presentation:
Produced By: William Wei
