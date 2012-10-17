Good News For Microsoft: The Surface Is Already Showing Shipping Delays

Photo: Screenshot

Here’s a potentially good sign for sales of Microsoft’s Surface tablet.On its website, Microsoft shows a 3-week shipping delay for people interested in buying the $499 32 GB Surface without the Touch Cover, which has the fancy keyboard.



This suggests it saw a good number of pre-orders yesterday, and supply is already limited.

However, the 32 GB Surface with the Touch Cover, which costs $599, is still available for delivery on October 26, which is the day of the launch.

So, were not quite sure what to make of that. Microsoft still has Surfaces in stock, it just won’t sell them without Touch Covers included.

Regardless, anyone pre-ordering the Surface is taking a big risk. Reviewers haven’t tested the product. And this is Microsoft’s first stab at a computer. We’d hold off until the reviews are out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.