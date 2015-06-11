Microsoft's enormous 84-inch computer will cost you $20,000

In January, Microsoft unveiled a massive, 84-inch touchscreen computer called Surface Hub.

Optimised for business meetings, the Surface Hub is basically a 4K display that comes with all the features found on computers and mobile devices, including a camera, speaker, microphone, and Bluetooth.

On Wednesday, Microsoft shared some more details of the upcoming product: the 84-inch model will cost $US20,000, while the smaller 55-inch model will be priced at $US7,000. You can order one for yourself starting on July 1, and it will be available in 24 markets including the US, France, Japan, and the UAE.

If you haven’t seen the Surface Hub yet, you check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.