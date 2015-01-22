This Is Microsoft's New Computer, The Surface Hub

Microsoft just unveiled a new type of computer — the Surface Hub — which is an 84-inch 4k display that also functions as a full-fledged computer.

The Surface Hub comes with a lot of the same sensors you’ll find in computers and mobile devices: cameras, speakers, microphones, Bluetooth, and NFC. There are also proximity sensors that can detect when you approach the screen.

Microsoft is really pushing this as an ideal device for business meetings. You can write on the screen, and there are built in cameras you can use to Skype with remote employees.

It’s sort of like a digital whiteboard combined with a TV that runs Windows. It’s an interesting idea — it seems like it will compete with the current video conferencing systems Cisco currently offers.

