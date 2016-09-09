Microsoft will show off a new desktop PC in October, but you probably won't see major Surface upgrades

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Microsoft Corporate VP of Devices Panos Panay

With the dust from this week’s Apple iPhone all settled out, let us now turn our attention towards Microsoft, which will be holding its annual Surface hardware event on October 26th, reports ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley.

Here’s what could be on tap at such an event:

The rumoured Surface “All-in-One,” a desktop PC version of the company’s famed Surface tablets that would look a little like an Apple iMac. Foley reports that the October event will see the debut of “Project Cardinal,” a codenamed piece of hardware that “can turn your desk into ‘a studio,'” which could fit the bill.

Minor refreshes to the Surface tablets with slightly upgraded specs and perhaps a new feature or two. Major product updates — namely, the Surface Pro 5 and the Surface Book 2 — may have to wait until next spring, Foley says.

New laptops and tablets from Windows 10 device manufacturers could be spotlighted on stage, Foley reports. That would be an important bit of diplomacy for Microsoft, which frustrated some laptop manufacturers last year when the Surface Book’s introduction caught them by surprise.

What you won’t see, Foley reports, is any mention of the “Surface Phone,” Microsoft’s mysterious and long-rumoured Windows 10 Mobile flagship smartphone. Microsoft has hinted that it sees the would-be Surface Phone as a true challenger to the iPhone. We could be waiting for any news on that that well into 2017.

In the meanwhile, it sounds like Project Cardinal will definitely be the focus of this event. People waiting for the true next generation of Surface tablets will apparently have to hold on a little longer — which would be a little disappointing, coming into the holiday shopping season.

I just hope that whatever Microsoft announces, it has a headphone jack.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.