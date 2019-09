In January 2010, Apple unveiled its new tablet, the iPad.



Two days ago, Microsoft unveiled its new tablet, the Surface.

Microsoft’s executives took several pages out of Steve Jobs’ book when they introduced the Surface. ReadWriteWeb┬áspliced footage from each press event. Watch below.

