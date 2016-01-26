Microsoft wants everyone to know its tablets didn't break during an NFL game

Microsoft he New England Patriots use the Surface tablet during a Sept. 7 game against the Miami Dolphins

Microsoft’s tablets appeared to break during an NFL game last night between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

However, it wasn’t actually Microsoft’s fault.

In a statement issued to Petri, Microsoft denies that the Surface was at fault, instead blaming the wireless network inside the stadium which went down during the game.

“Our team on the field confirmed the issue was not related to the tablets themselves but rather an issue with the network,” said a Microsoft spokesperson. “Our team on the field confirmed the issue was not related to the tablets themselves but rather an issue with the network.”

The deal between Microsoft and the NFL is reportedly worth around $400 million (£280 million) but the company has had issues getting announcers to called them anything other than iPads.

According to Petri, the network outage — which rendered the Surface tablets useless — lasted for around 15 minutes and started when the Patriots took possession of the ball.

According to The Guardian, neither team gained an unfair advantage during the outage.

