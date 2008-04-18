Microsoft Surface Debuts At AT&T Retail Stores

Remember Microsoft’s (MSFT) multi-touch Surface computer — the “big-arse table” they showed off last summer? It’s back — as a sales tool/conversation starter — at five AT&T (T) stores across the country, including two in New York.

How does it work? Put one of AT&T’s display phones — except, of course, Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone — on the display, and the Surface brings up an on-screen menu tailored to that phone, including device features, tech specs, different colour options, accessories, etc. You can also use the multi-touch screen to view AT&T coverage maps, plans, and pricing.

It’s pretty cool, and worth seeing in person. We’ve also included a short video below.



