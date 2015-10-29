Some Microsoft Surface Book owners are complaining that the screen keeps flickering

Microsoft The Surface Book is marketed as ‘the ultimate laptop’ by Microsoft.

Microsoft is working on a fix for a screen flickering issue that some Surface Book owners have experienced, The Register reports.

The issue, which has been extensively documented on Reddit and Microsoft’s own forums, makes the Surface Book’s display rapidly turn on and off with no obvious fix. Users, who had spent over $US2,000 (£1,300) on the new machine, have discovered the issue which occurs both with and without the keyboard dock.

Microsoft has responded to the issue, telling The Register: “A small number of customers have flagged some issues with their Surface Book. We are working hard to resolve them quickly and easily with Windows Update.”

A video, captured by a Surface Book owner, shows the issue which effectively renders the machine useless. “Spent about 2 hours with tech support on the phone. All we did was a complete factory reset and re install the latest firmware and drivers. One hour later, the flicker started right back up,” wrote user JohnnyLocust.

The problem is, as yet, un-diagnosed but users have reported that switching off Hyper-V, the hypervisor in Windows that creates virtual machines, solves the issue (in most cases).





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.