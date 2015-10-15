Preorders for Microsoft's first laptop are sold out

If you want Microsoft’s first-ever laptop, the Surface Book, you might have to wait a little longer unless you happened to pre-order the device before Tuesday.

Pre-orders of the Surface Book, made available one week ago, are currently sold out on Microsoft’s website; the best you can do is give Microsoft your email address to be notified when they’re available again, or hope to find one in a retail store starting October 26.

Microsoft did now say how many preorders were made for the Surface Book. There’s a good chance supply was limited to begin with.

Microsoft ought to be pleased with this early response to the Surface Book. Unlike the Surface Pro 4, the company’s high-end tablet that works with a keyboard and stylus to do laptop things, the Surface Book is more like a true laptop that can convert into a tablet simply by removing the monitor from the keyboard and using it as a slate.

Microsoft makes several bold statements with the Surface Book: The company says it’s the fastest 13-inch laptop on the planet, and says it’s twice as fast as Apple’s MacBook Pro.

We’ll need to test these claims with benchmark tests and real-world activities to be sure, but Microsoft certainly turned many heads when it introduced this laptop — not simply because of its power, but its design as well. The magnesium-made computer features a signature fulcrum hinge along the spine, which makes it look unlike any laptop we’ve seen before.

Microsoft The fulcrum hinge on Microsoft’s Surface Book.

Though Surface Book pre-orders appear to be sold out on Microsoft’s website, we still have no idea how many units Microsoft actually made available at launch. We’ve reached out to the company and we’ll update the story if we learn more.

Learn more about Surface Book, and how it compares to Microsoft’s other new computer, the Surface Pro 4.

