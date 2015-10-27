Microsoft's first laptop goes on sale today

Mark this day, ladies and gentlemen.

Today is the first day you can buy a laptop that’s entirely made by Microsoft.

The new Surface Book is being sold from the Microsoft online store, as well as Amazon. Other physical and online retailers will list their availability of the Surface Book soon.

It’s somewhat historic, as whenever you buy a Windows laptop, it’s always been made by a company like Samsung, HP, Dell, or Lenovo, among many, many others. This time, everything from the hardware to the software is all Microsoft.

So far, reviews for the Surface Book have been positive, with most of the reviewers praising the display, touchpad, keyboard, battery life, and the Surface Book’s ability to separate from the keyboard to turn into a tablet.

The keyboard houses an extra battery, as well a a separate processor for certain models of the Surface Book that’s specifically designed to process graphics-heavy tasks, like games and video editing.

Most of the complaints revolving around the relatively high $US1,499 price tag and the fact that you can’t shut the laptop flat because of the Surface Book’s unique hinge.

Today, you can also buy the latest Surface Pro 4. It’s somewhat similar to the surface book, except it has no hinge to prop it up. Instead, it uses a kickstand that comes out from the back of the Surface Pro. The keyboard and trackpad is more like a cover, and doesn’t harbour any extra components.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.