The reviews for Microsoft's first laptop are in -- critics love it, but aren't wild about its detachable screen

But that all changed earlier this month when Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book — a high-end Windows laptop created by Microsoft that launches on Oct. 26. It starts at $US1,499.

The laptop functions as both a tablet and laptop, but not in the same way Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet does. Although Microsoft says the Surface Pro can replace your laptop, it’s still primarily a tablet. The Surface Book, however, is the opposite and is built more like a laptop than a tablet — although you can still detach the screen from its keyboard to use it as a slate when needed.

The reviews are in, and here’s what critics are saying about Microsoft’s first ever laptop.

The Verge’s Tom Warren thinks it’s “nearly” the ultimate laptop, but would be better if it was just a laptop and didn’t function as a tablet too. Warren wrote that the display was sometimes wobbly, and the hinge was a bit bulky. “It has a beautiful display, amazing battery life, and the keyboard and trackpad feel great,” he wrote. “But even though that’s everything I want in a laptop, the accommodations Microsoft made to enable the tablet end up making the laptop experience less than ideal.”

