Microsoft Surface Book owners are noticing a ton of bugs

Microsoft The Surface Book.

The Surface Book is Microsoft’s first laptop, and its initial reviews were generally very good.

It went on sale on Monday.

But some users barely had the Surface Book for 24 hours before they started noticing bugs, and some of them look pretty serious.

One of its main selling points is the screen that can detach from the keyboard with a press of a button. But that seems to be one of the main problems people are having.

Of course, we need to remember that almost every device and gadget can have a bunch of bugs and issues when its first released.

The most common bugs and issues people are having, as highlighted by complaints on Microsoft’s forums and ZDNet, with the Surface Book include:

Screen doesn’t fully detach from keyboard.

Screen doesn’t detach at all from keyboard.

Some scratches and cracks on brand new Surface Books.

Screen blacks out.

Screen flickers.

Shuts down unexpectedly.

Changing colour tones on the screen.

Lagging performance on Microsoft Edge web browser.

Windows 10 crashes or freezes before and after installing firmware updates.

Keyboard shows screen as detached when it is in fact attached.

Camera doesn’t take photo.

Poor touchpad response.

Microsoft The Surface Book’s screen can detach from the keyboard when you press a button on the keyboard.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Tech Insider that Microsoft is aware of these issues and said they affect a small number of users. But fixes are on the way. Here’s the full statement from Microsoft:

“A small number of customers have flagged some issues with their Surface Book. We are working hard to resolve them quickly and easily with Windows Update.”

