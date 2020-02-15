Microsoft will reportedly reveal a long-overdue new version of its popular Surface Book laptop in the spring

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

Microsoft will reportedly reveal its new Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 during an event in the spring.

Microsoft’s Surface Book series have been well reviewed and popular. Fans were disappointed that a new model wasn’t announced at Microsoft’s most recent event in October 2019.

The Surface Book 3 is expected to be a spec refresh rather than a massive overhaul in design and functionality. It should retain its detachable keyboard design, which sets it apart from other laptops.

The Surface Go is also expected to be a spec refresh with few changes to the design.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Microsoft will announce a new version of its fan-favourite Surface Book laptop series in the Spring, according to Petri’s Brad Sams.

The so-called Surface Book 3 won’t be a major design change over the popular Surface Book 2, according to Sams. That means it should retain its overall exterior look and signature detachable keyboard design, which set it apart from other laptops in general, including Apple and Microsoft’s own laptops.

Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider The Surface Book 2.

The biggest updates will focus on specs, like Intel’s 10th-generation chips and Nvidia’s 16-series of graphics chips. The top-end Surface Book 3 could come with professional-grade Nvidia Quadro graphics chips. Microsoft is also expected to raise the limit of RAM memory from 16 GB to 32 GB, as well as offering greater terabyte storage (1 terabyte equals 1,000 GB).

As for pricing, the Surface Book 3 should reportedly have similar price tags as the Surface Book 2 at launch, which started at $US1,149.

Microsoft will also reveal a new generation of low-power, low-cost Surface Go laptops alongside the Surface Book 3, which is being called the Surface Go 2 so far. The Surface Go 2 is also expected to be a spec refresh with few design chances.



Read the full report about Microsoft’s upcoming event over at Petri.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.