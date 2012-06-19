Here's How Microsoft's Surface Tablet Compares To The iPad

Now that we have most of the details behind Microsoft’s first tablet, let’s take a look at how the hardware compares to Apple’s iPad.



The Surface comes in two configurations: RT and Pro. The RT model will feature a tablet-only interface. The Pro model will run the full version of Windows 8 and work with older Windows apps.

So which tablet is better? That’s a tough question. We still don’t have finalised specs for Surface such as its processor speed and RAM. Design-wise, it’s clear that both Surface models are thicker and heavier than the iPad. That’s not good for a tablet.

However, Surface does offer a few advantages over the iPad such as removable storage and USB connectivity.

Here’s the breakdown:

Spec Surface RT Surface Pro New iPad (Third Generation) Operating System Windows RT Windows 8 iOS 5 Weight 1.49 lbs 1.99 lbs 1.44 lbs (Wi-Fi model), 1.46 lbs (Wi-Fi + Cellular model) Thickness 9.3 mm 13.5 mm 9.4 mm Battery 31.5 W-h battery, no word on battery life 42 W-h battery, no word on battery life 42.5 W-h battery, 10 hours of life on Wi-Fi, 9 hours of life on cellular Storage 32 GB or 64 GB 64 GB or 128 GB 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB Ports USB 2.0, Micro SD USB 3.0, Micro SD Charging port Processor, RAM Nvidia ARM processor (no specifics on speed yet) Intel Core i5 (no specifics on speed yet) Dual-core 1GHz A5X, 1 GB RAM Data Connection Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi with 4G LTE, or Wi-Fi with 3G (depending on country and carrier)

