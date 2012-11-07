This Unofficial Microsoft Surface Ad Eviscerates The iPad Mini

This spot for Microsoft Surface might not be an official, company-endorsed attack ad — like Samsung’s Apple bashing campaign strategy — but it sure does a great job destroying the iPad mini.



The ad was created by Cinesaurus, a Seattle-based creative team that has done work for Google and Gap, and makes fun of Apple’s first iPad mini spot. After remixing the iPad’s modest rendition of “Heart and Soul,” the Surface literally smashes that iPad mini screen everyone has been complaining about.

Watch the spot below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

