OOPS: Microsoft Accidentally Leaked The Unreleased Mini Version Of Its Surface Tablet

Microsoft’s manual for the new Surface Pro 3 tablet computer has a few mentions of an unreleased Surface model, the Surface Mini.

Before Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 3 about a month ago, many thought the company would announce a smaller version of the tablet designed to compete with the devices like the iPad Mini, Nexus 7, and Kindle Fire HDX.

But those plans were apparently scrapped at the last minute, and Microsoft instead just launched the 12-inch Surface Pro 3.

Still, it looks like the manual’s authors forgot to delete references to the mythical gadget. Paul Thurrott, a writer who mostly covers Microsoft, was the first to notice the Surface Mini references in Microsoft’s manual.

Here’s a screenshot from the manual with the Surface Mini mention:

It’s still unclear if Microsoft will ever pull the trigger on the Surface Mini. It seems like the company is focusing on high-end products like the Surface Pro 3 for now.

By the way, the Surface Pro 3 goes on sale Friday and starts at $US799.

