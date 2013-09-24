Here's Your First Look At Microsoft's New Surface Tablets

Microsoft announced updates to its two Surface tablets today.

The new devices, the Surface Pro 2 and Surface 2, launch October 22. The Surface 2, the cheaper model designed to compete with the iPad will cost $US449. The Surface Pro 2, a full-fledged PC that doubles as a tablet, will start at $US899.

Both tablets will run the new version of Windows that launches soon, Windows 8.1.

Check out the gallery below for an overview of what the new Surfaces can do.

