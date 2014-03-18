Microsoft Has A New 4G Version Of The Surface Tablet

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The WiFi version of the Surface 2.

Microsoft announced today that it will launch a 4G LTE-enabled version of its Surface 2 tablet for AT&T’s network, meaning you’ll be able to use the carrier’s wireless data to access the Internet rather than nearby WiFi connections.

The AT&T LTE version of the Surface 2 will sell for $US679 and comes with 64 GB of internal storage. That’s $US100 more than the standard $US549 WiFi 64 GB configuration.

The tablet will be available in Microsoft’s online and physical retail locations as well as Best Buy. It goes on sale March 18. Although Microsoft just made the announcement today, reports from last week suggested it already began appearing in Microsoft stores.

The Surface 2 runs on Windows 8.1 RT, which is the scaled-down mobile version of Windows 8.1 that doesn’t allow access to older desktop programs. There’s no word on whether or not we’ll see an LTE version of the Surface 2 Pro, which is powered by Windows 8.1.

