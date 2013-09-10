Microsoft Will Reveal Its Next Surface Tablet September 23rd In New York City

Microsoft just announced plans for an event to reveal its next Surface tablet.

It will be on September 23 in New York City.

The first Surface has been a big flop for Microsoft. It took a $US900 million write down on the Surface RT, which runs the light weight version of Windows.

Still, Microsoft isn’t giving up on making its own tablets.

Reports indicate that not much major is going to change with the design of the Surface. The kickstand might be tweaked. And the internals might be improved.

We’ll see, though, because Microsoft can’t just sit tight with the Surface business as is.

