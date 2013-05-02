Microsoft Is Reportedly Planning To Announce A New Tablet Computer In June

Microsoft is going to announce the next version of its Surface tablet at the end of June, DigiTimes reports.



DigiTimes expects the announcement to come at Build, Microsoft’s developer conference.

The current Surface tablet isn’t exactly setting the world on fire. Thus far, DigiTimes says Microsoft has only sold 1.5 million units, which is half what Microsoft was anticipating.

The next iteration of the Surface tablet might be smaller. Or, Microsoft might introduce a second, smaller option. The iPad Mini has shown people want a smaller tablet. Microsoft’s current Surface is 10.6-inches.

