Microsoft: Well, OK, You Can Use Apple Products At Our Events

Microsoft has cleared the air on a poorly translated quote by confirming that people have always been able to, and are still allowed to, use Apple products at their events.



The source of the misinformation was supposedly a representative at a Windows Mobile 6.5 demonstration in Munich, Germany and the statements resulted in stories saying Microsoft does not allow the mention or use of Apple products at its events.

“While we’ve been unable to confirm the specific exchange, it would not reflect our overall company policy and business practices,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Ars. “Reporters and analysts are free to use whatever technology they wish in covering any Microsoft event, and always have been.”

