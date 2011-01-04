Microsoft Supposedly Showing Off Its Answer To Apple TV And Google TV At CES

Photo: AP

Microsoft’s Xbox 360 has been a big hit for entertainment and online video, and we’ve heard that Microsoft is trying to court more media companies to the Xbox.But it looks like the company is also going to unveil some sort of operating system for connected TVs and set-top boxes at CES this week.



This appears to be the company’s response to Apple TV and Google TV. (Though Microsoft has a long — and not-so-great — history trying to enter the living room via various products.)

Brier Dudley reports for the Seattle Times:

“Microsoft’s going to make a splash in this market with a stripped-down version of Windows tailored for set-top boxes and connected TVs. The software is a version of its embedded device software, overlaid with the Windows Media centre interface, with media streaming and remote-control capabilities.

… The boxes are expected to cost around $200 and go on sale later this year. They’ll pose a serious challenge to the new Apple and Google TV devices, largely because the Windows boxes have a polished and familiar TV-program guide that makes it easy to blend and navigate both online and broadcast content.”

You didn’t think Microsoft was going to sit this one out, did you?

Now we’ll need to see how the software works, and whether Microsoft will have any partnerships to announce with consumer electronics companies.

