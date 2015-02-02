Microsoft Hired The Rapper Common To Narrate Satya Nadella's Speeches For Its Super Bowl Commercials

For the second year in a row, Microsoft is running a bunch of feel-good Super Bowl commercials.

This year’s ads feature the rapper Common narrating Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s speeches, as Geekwire noticed.

Honored to provide the voice N this #empowering new @Microsoft Super Bowl commercial http://t.co/mPnOn2aRI5 Great people doing Great things!

— COMMON (@common) February 1, 2015

Watch them:

