Microsoft Hired The Rapper Common To Narrate Satya Nadella's Speeches For Its Super Bowl Commercials

For the second year in a row, Microsoft is running a bunch of feel-good Super Bowl commercials.
This year’s ads feature the rapper Common narrating Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s speeches, as Geekwire noticed.
Honored to provide the voice N this #empowering new @Microsoft Super Bowl commercial http://t.co/mPnOn2aRI5 Great people doing Great things!
— COMMON (@common) February 1, 2015
Watch them:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.