Microsoft Hired The Rapper Common To Narrate Satya Nadella's Speeches For Its Super Bowl Commercials

Steve Kovach

For the second year in a row, Microsoft is running a bunch of feel-good Super Bowl commercials.

This year’s ads feature the rapper Common narrating Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s speeches, as Geekwire noticed.

Watch them:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.