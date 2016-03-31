Watch how Microsoft-powered smart glasses help this blind man 'see'

Today at Microsoft Build, CEO Satya Nadella showed a new video of a Microsoft engineer using smart sunglasses to “see” the people and things around him.

With the glasses, he can scan his surroundings to figure out not only who’s in front of him, but also the system’s best guess as to their mood. For someone without sight, it’s a powerful tool.

A video is worth a thousand words:

A demo of what’s possible with Microsoft Cognitive Services: The Seeing AI app. #Build2016https://t.co/U4uJ5WikBl — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 30, 2016

As mentioned in the video, “Seeing AI” is an app that’s running on Pivothead connected glasses, though it’s also for Microsoft Windows 10. On the backend, it’s using Microsoft’s Project Oxford technology to recognise images and faces.

Pivothead says on its website that Seeing AI, developed in conjunction with Microsoft, is still in development and not yet available.

