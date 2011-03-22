Microsoft Suit Pushes Barnes & Noble Into Trending Topics On Twitter

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Here’s a new revenue opportunity for Twitter: maybe it could charge advertisers to make certain trending topics go away.Microsoft sued Barnes & Noble for patent infringement earlier today, and the bookseller has now become a trending topic on Twitter. The irony was pointed out by EverythingMS on Twitter, which posts links to Microsoft news from around the Web.



It’s funny because Twitter has come under fire lately for putting a new toolbar at the top of its mobile app that displays trending topics over the top tweet. That includes promoted trends, which are paid for by advertisers.

This could be called a perfect example of an unpromoted trend — one that a major company probably wishes would disappear.

Adding another layer of irony, the promoted trend at the top of the list right now is AndroidUnlimited. Microsoft is suing Barnes & Noble over its use of Android in the Nook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.