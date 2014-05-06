It Sounds Like Microsoft Is Going To Announce A Mini Version Of The Surface Tablet

Microsoft sent the press invitations tonight for a Surface tablet event on May 20 in New York.

The invitation reads, “join us for a small gathering.” It’s not a stretch to interpret that play on words to mean Microsoft will announce a smaller version of its Surface Windows 8 tablet.

Microsoft has long been rumoured to be working on a smaller version of the Surface, so it’s very likely that’s what we’ll see.

