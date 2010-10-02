Microsoft Sues Motorola Over Android Patent Infringement

Microsoft has filed a lawsuit against Motorola over patent infringement with Android phones.



Microsoft says Motorola is violating nine patents “that are essential to the smartphone user experience, including synchronizing email, calendars and contacts, scheduling meetings, and notifying applications of changes in signal strength and battery power.”

Lawsuits over patents are all the rage in the smartphone world.

Apple is suing Nokia over smartphone patents. Nokia is suing Apple (twice!). Apple is suing HTC. And Kodak is also suing Apple!

Microsoft probably has a legitimate case. After all, HTC is paying Microsoft a royalty to use certain Microsoft patents through Android. (Which means, by the way, each time HTC sells an Android handset, Microsoft makes some money.)

For what it’s worth, HTC is going to be one of Microsoft’s launch partners for Windows Phone 7. Motorola is not going to support Windows Phone 7.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.