Microsoft Hit With New Patent Lawsuit: Windows Update

Eric Krangel

Another day, another patent infringement suit for Microsoft (MSFT).

This time, an Israeli company called Backweb alleges Microsoft’s “Windows Update” feature infringes on a 1999 patent for — this is the actual filing — “Method and apparatus for transmitting and displaying information between a remote network and a local computer.”

We’re sure Backweb’s lawyers have fine legal arguments to explain why that’s not as ridiculous as it sounds to the layman.

f?id=49c82bdc4b5437f60035eed2

Full suit below.

backweb microsoft

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.