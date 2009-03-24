Microsoft Hit With New Patent Lawsuit: Windows Update

Another day, another patent infringement suit for Microsoft (MSFT).



This time, an Israeli company called Backweb alleges Microsoft’s “Windows Update” feature infringes on a 1999 patent for — this is the actual filing — “Method and apparatus for transmitting and displaying information between a remote network and a local computer.”

We’re sure Backweb’s lawyers have fine legal arguments to explain why that’s not as ridiculous as it sounds to the layman.

Full suit below.

backweb microsoft



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.