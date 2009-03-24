Microsoft Hit With New Patent Lawsuit: Windows Update

Another day, another patent infringement suit for Microsoft (MSFT).
This time, an Israeli company called Backweb alleges Microsoft’s “Windows Update” feature infringes on a 1999 patent for — this is the actual filing — “Method and apparatus for transmitting and displaying information between a remote network and a local computer.”
We’re sure Backweb’s lawyers have fine legal arguments to explain why that’s not as ridiculous as it sounds to the layman.
Full suit below.
