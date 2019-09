Microsoft just announced CEO Steve Ballmer will retire.

And the stock is surging, up over 8% pre-market.

Ballmer, who has been CEO since 2000, will retire within the next 12 months, according to Microsoft. The board has begun the process of looking for a new CEO.

Last month, the company announced a major reorganization.

