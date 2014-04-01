Satya Nadella Is Getting Something Right: Microsoft Stock Is Near A 14-Year High

New Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is already getting one thing right: At the market’s close today, Microsoft’s stock was at $US40.99, continuing near its 14-year high. Shares are up close to 11% since Nadella was named CEO in February. (Under former CEO Steve Ballmer, MSFT endured a 40% drop.)

In less than two months, Nadella has overseen the release of an Office suite for Apple’s iPad as well as new device-agnostic services. And more releases are sure to be coming with Microsoft’s annual Build developers’ conference, kicking off this Wednesday. Nadella seems to be taking Microsoft in a new direction with a bigger focus on enterprise solutions, and this seems to be paying off quite nicely:

