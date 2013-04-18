Microsoft Stock Is Up 8% So Far This Year, And Windows Phone Sales Aren't Horrible

There are two pieces of good news for Microsoft out this morning.



The first is that, hello, Microsoft stock is up 8% so far this year.

The second is that Nokia reported decent sales of its Lumia smartphones, which are powered by Microsoft Windows Phone 8.

Nokia reported Lumia sales of 5.6 million units last quarter – right in line with estimates.

Asymco analyst Horace Dediu made a chart showing that, thanks to the Windows Phones, Nokia smartphone sales may have finally “bottomed” after years of decline.

