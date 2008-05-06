Microsoft: Still No Blu-ray for Xbox 360 (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) has shot down the latest Blu-ray for Xbox rumour: That a Chinese company had gotten the contract to produce Blu-ray drives for the console, and that they would be shipped this fall. Not so, says a Microsoft official to GamePro.com:



“As we have stated, we have no plans to introduce a Blu-ray drive for Xbox 360. Games are what drive consumers to purchase game consoles, and we remain focused on providing the largest library of blockbuster games available.”

See Also: The rumour That Won’t Die: Blu-ray for Xbox?

